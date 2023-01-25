HomeFood & Drink

Charlotte Chick-fil-A Restaurants Offering Free Chicken Sandwiches

Praise Charlotte App Graphics
Praise 100.9 Featured Video
CLOSE
(072712 Burlington, MA) Chick-fil-A Spicy Chicken Sandwich, left, and Waffle Potato Fries, right, are seen at the Burlington Mall in Burlington, Friday, July 27, 2012. Photo by Chitose Suzuki

Source: MediaNews Group/Boston Herald via Getty Images / Getty

Get excited, Charlotte! Participating Chick-fil-A restaurants across the area are offering a free Original Chick-fil-A Chicken Sandwich from Monday, Jan. 23 through Saturday, Jan. 28.

“We want to start this new year in a special way,” said Barry McAllaster, local restaurant Operator of Chick-fil-A Blakeney. “We are treating our loyal customers to a free sandwich as a sign of our gratitude for their support.”

Related Stories

All you have to do is open the Chick-fil-A app, available on the Google Play Store here, and redeem the reward at a participating location.

Hurry, this offer is limited to one per person, per Chick-fil-A One account. Enjoy!

RELATED TAGS

Chick-fil-A

Close