Charlotte Chick-fil-A Restaurants Offering Free Chicken Sandwiches

Get excited, Charlotte! Participating Chick-fil-A restaurants across the area are offering a free Original Chick-fil-A Chicken Sandwich from Monday, Jan. 23 through Saturday, Jan. 28.
“We want to start this new year in a special way,” said Barry McAllaster, local restaurant Operator of Chick-fil-A Blakeney. “We are treating our loyal customers to a free sandwich as a sign of our gratitude for their support.”
All you have to do is open the Chick-fil-A app, available on the Google Play Store here, and redeem the reward at a participating location.
Hurry, this offer is limited to one per person, per Chick-fil-A One account. Enjoy!