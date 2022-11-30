$20 Million Approved for Charlotte Affordable Housing Projects

Melanie began her career in radio when she joined the on-air staff at Praise 100.9 in 2006. She is a three-time Stellar Award nominee for Gospel Announcer of the Year, a preliminary judge for BET’s hit show Sunday Best, and has been recognized in Who’s Who in Black Charlotte. In 2013, she was an inaugural recipient of the Stellar Woman of Gospel Award for her contribution behind the scenes in the gospel industry. In 2015, she was awarded the 1st Melvin Crispell Gospel Heritage Award and was recognized as one of ten Most Influential Radio Personalities by the Gospel Music Industry Round-up. And in 2016 she was awarded Radio Show of The Year by the Queen City Music Awards. A self-proclaimed foodie - in particular tacos - and founder of the Foodie Flash Mob, Melanie had the pleasure of serving as judge of the Carolina Food Truck Chow Down. She serves on the Board of Directors of The Harvest Center, a transitional program for the homeless and underserved in Charlotte. Melanie is an ordained Elder in the Life Center Fellowship where she and her husband Bryan, serve as Young Adult Pastors. Facebook: facebook.com/melaniewho Twitter: @melaniewho Instagram: @melaniewho1

The Charlotte City Council decided to spend more than $20 million to support current projects for affordable housing.

These projects, which the city has already approved and funded, claim that they require additional funding in order to proceed with construction due to escalating construction and financing expenses.

The funds provided Monday night will support eight ongoing initiatives to keep rent reasonable. It will provide more than 600 new dwelling units.

Seven projects, one in practically every district, will each get $6.6 million from the American Rescue Plan Act alongside the $9.2 million that is still in the Housing Trust Fund.

The South Village Apartments in southwest Charlotte will get an additional approximately $5 million from the American Rescue Plan funds, making it the seventh project to receive funding.

“The most responsible thing we can do with what we have to allocate is to make an impact where we can. And this is what we can afford to do right now at this moment,” said council member Marjorie Molina.

