HomeFoodie

Craving Tacos? Check Out These Top-Rated Places in Charlotte

Praise Charlotte App Graphics
Praise 100.9 Featured Video
CLOSE
Breakfast tacos with sausage, eggs, bacon and avocado

Source: VeselovaElena / Getty

It’s Taco Tuesday!

If you’re feeling tacos tonight but don’t want to cook them, here are some of the top-rated places in Charlotte to get tacos:

  1. Cabo Fish Taco

    • 3201 N. Davidson St. (NoDa) or 11611 N. Community House Road (Ballantyne)

  2. Paco’s Tacos & Tequila

    • 6401 Morrison Blvd. #8A (SouthPark)

  3. Taqueria Mexico

    • 7001 South Blvd. (Starmount)

  4. Azteca Family Mexican Restaurant

    • 116 E. Woodlawn Road (Yorkmount/Collingwood)
    • 7340 Smith Corners Blvd. (Northlake)
    • 9709 E. Independence Blvd. (Matthews)
    • 1863 W. Franklin Blvd. (Gastonia)

  5. Sabor Latin Street Grill

  6. Anita’s Mexican Grill

    • 2904 Yorkmont Road

  7. Three Amigos

    1. 2917 A Central Ave. (Plaza Midwood)

  8. 1900 Mexican Grill

    • 5110 Park Road (SouthPark)
    • 1523 Elizabeth Ave. (Midtown)

  9. Taqueria Rosita

    • 243-285 E. Woodlawn Road

  10. RuRu’s Tacos + Tequila

    • 715 Providence Road (Eastover)

Enjoy your Taco Tuesday!

Charlotte , tacos

Close