Craving Tacos? Check Out These Top-Rated Places in Charlotte

It’s Taco Tuesday!
If you’re feeling tacos tonight but don’t want to cook them, here are some of the top-rated places in Charlotte to get tacos:
-
Cabo Fish Taco
- 3201 N. Davidson St. (NoDa) or 11611 N. Community House Road (Ballantyne)
-
Paco’s Tacos & Tequila
- 6401 Morrison Blvd. #8A (SouthPark)
-
Taqueria Mexico
- 7001 South Blvd. (Starmount)
-
Azteca Family Mexican Restaurant
- 116 E. Woodlawn Road (Yorkmount/Collingwood)
- 7340 Smith Corners Blvd. (Northlake)
- 9709 E. Independence Blvd. (Matthews)
- 1863 W. Franklin Blvd. (Gastonia)
-
Sabor Latin Street Grill
-
Anita’s Mexican Grill
- 2904 Yorkmont Road
-
Three Amigos
- 2917 A Central Ave. (Plaza Midwood)
-
1900 Mexican Grill
- 5110 Park Road (SouthPark)
- 1523 Elizabeth Ave. (Midtown)
-
Taqueria Rosita
- 243-285 E. Woodlawn Road
-
RuRu’s Tacos + Tequila
- 715 Providence Road (Eastover)
Enjoy your Taco Tuesday!