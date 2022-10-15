Historic Black Church in Florida Floods for the Third Time

Tonya Rivens is an award winning Journalist with close to 30 years in Radio, ten years in television and is a feature writer for a monthly publication. Tonya received the 2021 Chan Zuckerberg Grant from the National Association of Black Journalists and is a 2021-2022 North Carolina Equity Fellow. She has a BA in Journalism from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill and enjoys reading, traveling and spending time with her family. 'After a lengthy career in Airline Management Tonya developed a passion for all things radio. As a radio veteran, Rivens has worn the titles of Program Director, Music Director and Community Affairs Director. Her current show, Sounds of Inspiration With Tonya Rivens, is featured on Praise 100.9 FM and she works as a television freelance reporter. Her radio career also includes stints at WPEG (Power 98 FM), WBAV (V101.9) and WPZS (100.9) and Streetz Charlotte. Tonya is a member of Life Center International.

Praise 100.9 Featured Video CLOSE

Bishop Grace, Pastor of First Baptist Hilltop Church in Frostproof, Florida, says the 100-year-old church was almost completed under water because of Hurricane Ian. Grace says the flooding is the third time the church has been submerged in water because of natural disasters even though the building is not in a flood zone. In 2016, Hurricane Irma caused the church to flood.

Hurricane Ian made landfall as a Category 4 storm on September 28th. Ian was the deadliest hurricane to hit Florida since 1935. Western Cuba, Florida, North Carolina and South Carolina received widespread damages. At least 137 deaths were reported as a result of Ian. Florida reported 126 deaths and North Carolina reported 5 deaths. The other fatalities were reported in Cuba, 5, and Virginia, 1.

It’s been more than three weeks since the Hurricane made landfall and the cleanup continues. Florida received extensive damage with numerous buildings and homes destroyed. There are piles of debris stacked 8 and 10 feet high around the area impacted by Ian.

According to Bishop Grace, the church is getting tired of the same problem and no solution. Grace says the church needs to consider installing a better drain system as one option to better control flooding in the future.