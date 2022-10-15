HomeCivil Rights & Social Justice

AME Churches and Black Voters Matter Partner to GOTV

The African Methodist Episcopal Church has partnered with Black Voters Matter to support church led ‘Get Out the Vote’ efforts in thirteen states.  The states are considered battle ground states and include Arizona, Alabama, California, Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, Michigan, Missouri, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Texas and Wisconsin. The partnership includes $600 thousand dollars in grants that will be invested in nine of the AME’s districts.  The AME churches say the grants will be used for community outreach to family and friends of church members, for organized street canvassing, for literature drops, for polling place parties and for rides to the polls.

Early voting in North Carolina kicks off on October 20th, which also kicks off the 17 day one-stop early voting period for the statewide general election. All voters may cast a ballot at any of the one-stop sites during this time. Potential voters can also register and vote at the same time.  Election day is November 8th.

