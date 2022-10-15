AME Churches and Black Voters Matter Partner to GOTV

Tonya Rivens is an award winning Journalist with close to 30 years in Radio, ten years in television and is a feature writer for a monthly publication. Tonya received the 2021 Chan Zuckerberg Grant from the National Association of Black Journalists and is a 2021-2022 North Carolina Equity Fellow. She has a BA in Journalism from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill and enjoys reading, traveling and spending time with her family. 'After a lengthy career in Airline Management Tonya developed a passion for all things radio. As a radio veteran, Rivens has worn the titles of Program Director, Music Director and Community Affairs Director. Her current show, Sounds of Inspiration With Tonya Rivens, is featured on Praise 100.9 FM and she works as a television freelance reporter. Her radio career also includes stints at WPEG (Power 98 FM), WBAV (V101.9) and WPZS (100.9) and Streetz Charlotte. Tonya is a member of Life Center International.

The African Methodist Episcopal Church has partnered with Black Voters Matter to support church led ‘Get Out the Vote’ efforts in thirteen states. The states are considered battle ground states and include Arizona, Alabama, California, Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, Michigan, Missouri, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Texas and Wisconsin. The partnership includes $600 thousand dollars in grants that will be invested in nine of the AME’s districts. The AME churches say the grants will be used for community outreach to family and friends of church members, for organized street canvassing, for literature drops, for polling place parties and for rides to the polls.

Early voting in North Carolina kicks off on October 20th, which also kicks off the 17 day one-stop early voting period for the statewide general election. All voters may cast a ballot at any of the one-stop sites during this time. Potential voters can also register and vote at the same time. Election day is November 8th.