Fall Guide: Best Places to Pick Apples Near Charlotte

It’s fall yall! What better way to bring in the fall season than with a few freshly picked apples?
If you aren’t a fan of pumpkins, apple picking is the perfect fall activity to enjoy with the family! Not to mention, you can make some pretty good fall desserts.
Here are some locations near the Charlotte area to go apple picking:
-
CARRIGAN FARMS
- Address: 1261 Oak Ridge Farm Hwy, Mooresville, NC 28115
- Distance From Charlotte: 31 miles
-
WINDY HILL ORCHARD & CIDER MILL
- Address: 1860 Black Hwy, York, SC 29745
- Distance from Charlotte: 36 miles
-
APPLE HILL ORCHARD & CIDER MILL
- Address: 2075 Pleasant Hill Ave., Morganton NC, 28655
- Distance from Charlotte: 78.6 miles