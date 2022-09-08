HomeFood & Drink

STK Steakhouse To Open Restaurant In Uptown Charlotte

The upscale, high-energy ambiance of STK Steakhouse is coming to Charlotte Plaza. The upscale dining establishment has agreed to rent a 7,000-square-foot restaurant located at 201 S. College St., which was once home to Carolina Ale House.

This steakhouse concept, which has 22 locations in major cities including the United States, Europe, and the Middle East, is the brainchild of The ONE Group Hospitality Inc.

STK combines a classic steakhouse with a stylish lounge and in-house DJ to create a lively atmosphere. The STK experience emphasizes high-quality cuisine, first-rate service, and ambiance. The restaurant’s modern decor fosters interaction and networking among diners.

Read the full story here.

