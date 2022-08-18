Lowe’s Employees to Receive Inflation Bonuses

The cost of almost everything is rising as Americans experience inflation levels not seen since the early 1980s. One national firm is ready to give its employees incentives worth $55 million because wages don’t go as far these days.
The bonus would go to hourly front-line colleagues to support them “during this period of high inflation,” Lowe’s president and CEO Marvin R. Ellison said on Wednesday when announcing the company’s second-quarter sales and profitability results.
“These associates have the most important jobs in our company, and we deeply appreciate everything they do to serve our customers to deliver a best-in-class experience,” Ellison said, according to The Washington Post.
The retailer currently employs over 300,000 people nationally.