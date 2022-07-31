Charlotte Restaurant Week Ends Today

Praise 100.9 Featured Video CLOSE

If you haven’t participated in Queen’s Feast: Charlotte Restaurant Week, today is the last day.

The Queen’s Feast began Friday, July 22, and will end today, July 31.

The local event features 80 restaurants offering three-course, prix fixe dining.

Featured restaurants are located in Mecklenburg, Cabarrus, and Stanly counties in North Carolina and York and Lancaster counties in South Carolina.

Prix fixe dinners from participating restaurants range from $30-$45 per person. Those wanting to participate should make reservations at the participating restaurant of their choice and ask for the prix fixe menu.

Individuals are encouraged to check individual restaurant pages for reservation instructions. Some, but not all, participating restaurants use OpenTable for online reservations.

For more information, visit the official Charlotte Restaurant Week website.