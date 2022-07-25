Charlotte Restaurant Week Helping Businesses Impacted by the Pandemic

Praise 100.9 Featured Video CLOSE

The Queen’s Feast: Charlotte Restaurant Week kicked off Friday night and runs through July 31.

While many people are still experiencing the pandemic’s aftereffects, including staff shortages and inflation, several places claim that this week is a significant money-booster.

Staffing is still quite the struggle, inflation doesn’t help any, and then there’s some supply chain issues,” said co-owner of Queen’s Feast Restaurant Week, Bruce Hensley.

Despite current struggles, Galdieri knows participating in Restaurant Week will bring businesses new customers and more revenue.

“We’ll see an increase of about 150%” Jon Dressler, the owner of Rare Roots Hospitality, said.

There are 80 participating restaurants this year.