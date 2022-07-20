Family-Friendly Places to Cool Off in the Charlotte Area

Praise 100.9 Featured Video CLOSE

This week has been pretty hot, and by the looks of current weather trends, it’s not going to cool down any time soon.

Here are some locations in the Charlotte area to help you and your family beat the heat:

Park and Recreation – Spray Grounds Locations: Clarks Creek Community Park – 5435 Hucks Road Captain Jack, Elizabeth Park – 1100 E. Trade St. Cordelia Park – 600 E. 24th St. First Ward Park – 309 E. Seventh St. Latta Park – 601 East Park Ave. Nevin Park – 6100 Statesville Rd. Romare Bearden Park – 300 S. Church St. West Charlotte Recreation Center – 2401 Kendall Drive Veterans Park – 2136 Central Ave.

Time: 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily Park and Recreation – Pools Locations: Double Oaks Family Aquatic Center – 2014 Statesville Ave. Cordelia Pool -2100 N. Davidson Street

Time: Double Oaks Family Aquatic Center – 12 to 6 p.m. on Tuesday, Thursday, Friday, Saturday, and Sunday Cordelia Pool – 2 to 6 p.m. on Monday, Wednesday, Friday, Saturday, and Sunday

Park and Recreation – Centers Locations: Bette Rae Thomas, 2921 Tuckaseegee Road David B. Waymer, 14008 Holbrooks Road Eastway Regional, 3150 Eastway Park Drive Mallard Creek, 2530 Johnston Oehler Road Ivory/Baker, 1920 Stroud Park Court Northern Regional Recreation Center 18121 Old Statesville Rd. Cornelius Revolution Park Sports Academy, 1225 Remount Road Tyvola Senior Center, 2225 Tyvola Road



Business hours are subject to change.