Here are the Participating Restaurants for Queen’s Feast

Queen’s Feast: Charlotte Restaurant Week returns this Friday with new and recurring restaurants. The event begins July 22 and ends July 31.
Featured restaurants will offer three-course, prix fixe dining.
Participating restaurants will be located in Mecklenburg, Cabarrus, and Stanly counties in North Carolina and York and Lancaster counties in South Carolina.
Here are the participating restaurants:
- Belmont / Gaston Co.
- Concord / Cabarrus Co.
- Cornelius / Huntersville / North Mecklenburg Co.
- Dilworth
- Eastover / Myers Park
- Elizabeth
- Fort Mill / Lake Wylie / Rock Hill / York Co.
- Hickory / Catawba Co.
- Indian Land / Lancaster Co.
- Indian Trail / Union Co.
- LoSo (Lower South End)
- Madison Park / Montford Park
- Midtown
- Plaza Midwood
- Quail Hollow / Park Crossing
- Sardis Woods / Galleria
- South End
- South Perimeter / Ballantyne / Waverly
- SouthPark / Foxcroft
- Southwest Charlotte / Ayrsley
- Locust / Stanly Co.
- Statesville / Iredell Co.
- University
- Uptown Charlotte
- Church & Union
- Aria Tuscan Grill
- BLT Steak
- Bernardin’s at Ratcliffe
- Brazz
- The Capital Grille
- Deluxe Fun Dining
- Estampa Gaucha Brazilian Steakhouse
- Forchetta Italian Kitchen
- Gyu-Kaku Japanese BBQ
- La Belle Helene
- Red Salt by David Burke
- Rí Rá Irish Pub
- Ruth’s Chris Steak House – Uptown
- Sea Level NC
- Stoke