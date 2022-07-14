Temporary Site Found for Charlotte Flea Market

Praise 100.9 Featured Video CLOSE

The Eastland mall flea market in Charlotte has found a new temporary home just 48 hours after Councilman Tariq Bokhari pledged to find a new location.

The flea market has been gone eight months without a location to sell. The new spot will open up Saturday, July 16, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Stands will be located on 7th Street, between Caldwell Street and Brevard Street.

“This Saturday, starting with the commitment of a long-term solution, there will not be another weekend the market is not operating in Charlotte,” Councilman Tariq Bokhari said.

Vendors told WCNC they are excited to get back out and sell.

