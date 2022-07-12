Charlotte Councilman Pledges to Revive Eastside Flea Market

Praise 100.9 Featured Video CLOSE

The former open-air Central Flea Market once located at the former Eastland Mall site may be finding a new home.

Charlotte City Councilman Tariq Bokhari pledged to find a new location for the shopping center on Monday.

The flea market shut down back in February when a lease agreement between the market operator and city expired. The city also cited food trucks for selling food on the property without the proper licenses.

Vendors and family members spoke in favor of the market at Monday’s council meeting.

“It wasn’t fair the way they closed the flea market without giving us at least the opportunity to sell during that week,” said Jorge Castaneda, a fruit vendor.

Bokhari commited to find a location in the next 60 days and said he was already working with staff on a plan.

Read the full story here.