Amazon Prime Day 2022 Begins

One of the biggest online sales kicked off today.

Amazon Prime Day 2022 began at 3 a.m. Eastern on Tuesday, July 12, and will run through Wednesday, July 13. The 48-hour online shopping event promises shoppers “millions of deals” on products from various categories.

Who is eligible for the deals?

Prime Day deals for the event are member-exclusive. Those who wish to become a member can take advantage of Amazon’s free 30-day trial. After the trial ends, Prime costs $14.99 a month or $139 per year. College students can receive their Prime membership at a discounted price of $7.49 per month.

Consumers spent more than $11 billion during last year’s two-day Prime Day event.

