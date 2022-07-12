Homeowners in Mecklenburg Co. May Be Eligible for Property Tax Help

Praise 100.9 Featured Video CLOSE

If you’re a homeowner in Mecklenburg County, you may be eligible to receive help with your property taxes.

The HOMES program is a grant program designed to assist qualified residential homeowners with low to moderate income within Mecklenburg County, according to the county website.

Homeowners who qualify can apply to Mecklenburg County for help paying tax on a primary residence.

The amount granted will equal 25% of the Mecklenburg County tax amount on the last available tax bill, not exceeding $340.

There is no age requirement to participate. The deadline to apply is November 18.

To learn more and apply online, visit the HOMES program website.