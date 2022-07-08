Charlotte Gas Prices Decrease for Third Week Straight

Praise 100.9 Featured Video CLOSE

Things are starting to look up for drivers in Charlotte.

Gas prices have decreased for the third week in a row, with the average gallon of gas declining by 7.4 cents over the last week. The average price sits at $4.45 as of Tuesday, according to GasBuddy officials.

The price is still 91 cents higher than the previous eight-year high of $3.54, the highest since July 5, 2014.

Prices in Charlotte are 5.6 cents per gallon lower than last month.

The cheapest gas in the city was $4.05 per gallon, and the most expensive was $4.70 a gallon as of July 4.

It is uncertain whether these trends will continue with the past holiday demands.

