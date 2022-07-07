Queen’s Feast: Charlotte Restaurant Week Returns This Month

Praise 100.9 Featured Video CLOSE

Good news for food lovers in the Charlotte area!

Queen’s Feast: Charlotte Restaurant Week will return with new and recurring restaurants this July. Featured restaurants will offer three-course, prix fixe dining.

Participating restaurants will be located in Mecklenburg, Cabarrus, and Stanly counties in North Carolina and York and Lancaster counties in South Carolina.

The Queen’s Feast begins July 22 and ends July 31. Prix fixe dinners from participating restaurants range from $30-$45 per person.

Those wanting to participate should make reservations at the participating restaurant of their choice and ask for the prix fixe menu.

New restaurants added to this year’s list include:

Drift on Lake Wylie in Belmont

PARA in South End

Juniper Grill in Ballantyne

Silverlake Ramen in South End and Concord

Tap & Vine in Indian Trail and Stonecrest

