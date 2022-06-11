The Buffalo Community Still Needs Help

Ten days after a self-proclaimed white supremacist killed ten black people at a supermarket in Buffalo, New York, nineteen children and two teachers were killed in a mass shooting in Uvalde, Texas. Law Enforcement officials say that 18 year old Payton Gendron drove for three and a half hours from Conklin to Buffalo to commit the racially motivated killings. Gendron wrote and posted a manifesto of close to 180 pages before the shooting. In the manifesto, law enforcement officials say that Gendron stated that he feared “White people are in the process of being replaced by people of other races.”

Recently, the mother of Zaire Goodman, Zeneta Everhart, was one of the parents who spoke at the House Committee on Oversight and Reform hearing on gun violence. Goodman was one of the Buffalo victims shot but he survived. Everhart invited lawmakers to her home to help clean Goodman’s wounds and to see the damage caused to her family and to her community. And although the hearing was a part of the news coverage, journalists in the Buffalo area say that the community wants their story to continue to be included in the daily news cycle.

According to Data USA, a little over 35% of Black Americans live in Buffalo, mainly on the east side. Yasmin Young of WBLK, 93.7, Buffalo, New York, said the community is frustrated and is struggling to rebuild, even though resources are being provided. Young suggested ways that others can support the Buffalo community and agreed that Buffalo needs to continue to receive news coverage.