Student Loan Payment Pause to Be Extended

Good news for those with student loan debt, the Biden administration plans to continue the freeze of federal student loan payments through Aug. 31. The freeze has postponed payments for millions of Americans during the pandemic. Student loan payments were on schedule to resume on May 1, but the White House now plans to extend the time. The action applies to over 43 million Americans who owe collectively owe $1.6 trillion in student loans. Read the full story here.

Student Loan Payment Pause to Be Extended  was originally published on 1053rnb.com

