CMS Students Want to See More Minority Students in Advanced Classes

Data from Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools show a lower enrollment of Black and Hispanic students in advanced courses and college-level courses. Some students say they wish to see more self-representation in these classes. CMS reports show that 20% of Black students and 20% of Hispanic students with weighted GPAs over 3.0 have never taken an advanced course whereas only 8% of Asian students and 9% of white students have not. Students are encouraging one another to take advanced courses and fill more classes with diversity. Read the full story here.

CMS Students Want to See More Minority Students in Advanced Classes  was originally published on 1053rnb.com

