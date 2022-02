Praise 100.9 Featured Video CLOSE

It looks like we aren’t the only people who love the Queen City. A new report from the real estate website Redfin has named Charlotte as one of the top 10 migration destinations. Charlotte ranked No. 8 on the list of most desired destinations for moving in America. There was an estimated net inflow of 28,546 people last year. Read the full story here.

Charlotte Among Top Destinations for Movers was originally published on 1053rnb.com

