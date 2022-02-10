America’s Black Immigrant Population Is Growing 3 Times Faster Than U.S. Born Blacks, Data Shows

The U.S. Black immigrant population is on the rise and researchers believe their numbers will continue to grow.
According to the Pew Research Center, in 2019 there were 4.6 million Black immigrants living in the United States, up 3% since 1980. Approximately 1 in 10 Black people living in the U.S. were not born in America.
U.S Census research also suggests that the U.S. Black immigrant population is trending in growth at a pace that could see numbers exceed U.S.-born Blacks.
By 2060, the U.S. Black immigrant population is projected to more than double, increasing to 9.5 million. As more individuals migrate from Africa, the U.S. seems to be their preferred destination. And as they build a life on American soil, their children are integrating into the U.S.-born Black population.
According to Pew, nearly 9% of Black people in the U.S. are second-generation Americans, who themselves were born in America, but have at least one parent born aboard. Their addition to society has shifted the number of Americans who identify as “Black.” Pew found that Black immigrants and their U.S.-born children account for 21% of the overall Black population. There are roughly 42 million people in the U.S. who identify as Black.
Although the populations of U.S.-born Blacks and U.S. Black immigrants are both trending upwards, the immigrant population is projected to grow 90% between 2020 and 2060, as compared to 29% for Blacks born in the U.S.
The population growth among Black immigrants isn’t just beginning. Since 1980, more and more foreign-born Black has been making the U.S. their home. They also have a tradition of assimilating into American culture. When compared to U.S born Blacks, Black immigrants tend to be slightly higher on the socio-economic food chain.
According to Pew, in 2019 Black immigrants had more college degrees than U.S.-born Blacks and had a higher median household income.
Regardless of these slight differences, Black immigrants still face similar discriminations as U.S.-born Blacks. Homeowners among Black Americans, foreign or U.S. are still disproportionally lower than other non-Black Americans. The number of Black immigrants living below the poverty line is also higher than the American average.
As the Black U.S. population continues to grow and shift, so should our ideals as a people. For too long there has been a contentious air between U.S.-born Blacks and Black immigrants. As their numbers grow, so do ours and if we embrace each other as one people, there is no telling what we can accomplish.
SEE ALSO:
Whips On Horseback: U.S. Officials Claim Nothing Inhumane Is Happening To Haitian Migrants Being Removed From Texas
The U.S. Tells Haitians To ‘Not Come To The United States’ After President’s Assassination
Vintage Photos Of Black History Being Made In America
Vintage Photos Of Black History Being Made In America
1. Harriet TubmanSource:Getty 1 of 39
2. Martin Luther King and civil rights leadersSource:Getty 2 of 39
3. Black PanthersSource:Getty 3 of 39
4. Tuskeegee AirmenSource:Getty 4 of 39
5. Books Are Weapons PosterSource:Getty 5 of 39
6. World War II 93rd InfantrySource:Getty 6 of 39
7. Rosa ParksSource:Getty 7 of 39
8. Integrated Classroom in North CarolinaSource:Getty 8 of 39
9. African American Students Enter High School with Military EscortSource:Getty 9 of 39
10. Lunchcounter Protest in VirginiaSource:Getty 10 of 39
11. Harry Belafonte Leads Civil Rights RallySource:Getty 11 of 39
12. Malcolm X's FuneralSource:Getty 12 of 39
13. Martin Luther King's FuneralSource:Getty 13 of 39
14. Lynching Victim Hanging Above CrowdSource:Getty 14 of 39
15. W.E.B. DuBoisSource:Getty 15 of 39
16. Booker T. WashingtonSource:Getty 16 of 39
17. The 369th, 15th New York who won the Croix de Guerre for GallantrySource:Getty 17 of 39
18. Mutilated Corpse of Claude NealSource:Getty 18 of 39
19. Segregated FountainSource:Getty 19 of 39
20. Womens Defense Corp of AmericaSource:Getty 20 of 39
21. Crowd Waiting to Enter Supreme CourtSource:Getty 21 of 39
22. Black Students Integrate Little Rock's Central High SchoolSource:Getty 22 of 39
23. Troops Watch as Black Students Go to SchoolSource:Getty 23 of 39
24. Segregated RestroomsSource:Getty 24 of 39
25. Portrait Of Medgar EversSource:Getty 25 of 39
26. Separate Waiting RoomSource:Getty 26 of 39
27. Race riots in Birmingham, Alabama.Source:Getty 27 of 39
28. A White Man Bars African-Americans From RestaurantSource:Getty 28 of 39
29. Myrlie Evers Speaking at MicrophoneSource:Getty 29 of 39
30. A Young MarcherSource:Getty 30 of 39
31. Civil Rights FightersSource:Getty 31 of 39
32. Elijah MuhammadSource:Getty 32 of 39
33. Anti Segregation In The Southern Stores March At Broadway In New YorkSource:Getty 33 of 39
34. Selma to Montgomery MarchSource:Getty 34 of 39
35. Selma to Montgomery MarchSource:Getty 35 of 39
36. Soldiers at Civil Rights ProtestSource:Getty 36 of 39
37. Coretta Scott KingSource:Getty 37 of 39
38. 'Kidnapped' Poster At Black Panther RallySource:Getty 38 of 39
39. 'Right On!' Black Power ButtonSource:Getty 39 of 39
America’s Black Immigrant Population Is Growing 3 Times Faster Than U.S. Born Blacks, Data Shows was originally published on newsone.com