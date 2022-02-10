Black History Month
Masterclass Offers Free Black History Class

MasterClass for the first-time ever is offering a three-part class, Black History, Black Freedom and Black Love – freely available on MasterClass.com during Black History Month. MasterClass has teamed up with seven preeminent Black thought leaders share their insight on race in America in three parts: past, present, and future, saying it’s “the history you weren’t taught in school.” Instructors include Angela Davis, Cornel West, Kimberlé Williams Crenshaw and Nikole Hannah-Jones.

