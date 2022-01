Praise 100.9 Featured Video CLOSE

Tyler Perry is bringing America’s favorite grandmother to Netflix for the first time ever! In a new film titled A Madea Homecoming the story centers around her great-grandson’s college graduation, where secrets from the family’s past surface threatening to ruin the celebratory reunion. The movie is set to debut February 26, and features familiar faces from the past in the cast, like Tamela Mann as Cora and David Mann as Mr. Brown.

Check out the trailer!

Also On Praise 100.9: