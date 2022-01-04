Kierra Sheard Stars in Lifetime’s “Line Sisters” + TRAILER

Praise 100.9 Featured Video CLOSE

Kierra Sheard’s acting career is all gas, no breaks. Up next, she stars alongside Letoya Luckett, Drew Sidora and Ta’Rhonda Jones in Line Sisters. The drama centers around four sorority sisters as they reunite at a Black Greek Weekend celebration held on the Outer Banks of North Carolina. Years prior, the four pledged the Alpha Beta Omega Sorority, Inc., and share the bonds of sisterhood. But there has been a long standing mystery surrounding the death of the dean of pledges, from 15 years ago and as they arrive to the island, strange things begin to happen.

The film is set to premiere on Saturday, Feb. 12th at 8/7c on Lifetime. Check out the trailer!

