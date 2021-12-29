Charlotte
Hospital Waits in the Double-digits

Low angle view with focus on emergency room doctor

Source: SDI Productions / Getty


Rising COVID-19 cases has caused emergency rooms around Charlotte to be slammed with patients. Novant Health’s emergency department reported being the busiest it has been in two years. Patients are anticipated to have wait times in the double-digits. Majority of these patients are coming in for COVID-19 testing. ED staff are urging patients who are just coming in for testing to seek tests in outpatient settings such as an urgent care. View the full story here.

