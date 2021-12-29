Charlotte
HomeCharlotte

Red Cross Blood Supply Shortage Impacting Local Health Facilities

Praise Charlotte App Graphics
Praise 100.9 Featured Video
CLOSE
Donating Blood

Source: FatCamera / Getty

A spokesperson for the American Red Cross said that blood supplies are lower than they have been in ten years and they are desperate for donations. Local facilities such as Novant Health are currently experiencing a blood shortage. During the holidays more children and adults are off from work, increasing the amount of accidents and need for blood.

African American donors play a critical role in helping those sickle cell disease. Individuals are encouraged to donate. Click here to read the full story.

Red Cross Blood Supply Shortage Impacting Local Health Facilities  was originally published on 1053rnb.com

Also On Praise 100.9:
Stellar Awards 2017 Red Carpet Photos
39 photos
Videos
Latest

Astroworld Aftermath: How Much Money Could Travis Scott…

 4 hours ago
01.01.70

Legislator ‘Karen’ Clowned On Twitter For Claiming Her…

 19 hours ago
05.01.91
Photos
Close