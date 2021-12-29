Praise 100.9 Featured Video CLOSE

A spokesperson for the American Red Cross said that blood supplies are lower than they have been in ten years and they are desperate for donations. Local facilities such as Novant Health are currently experiencing a blood shortage. During the holidays more children and adults are off from work, increasing the amount of accidents and need for blood.

African American donors play a critical role in helping those sickle cell disease. Individuals are encouraged to donate. Click here to read the full story.

Red Cross Blood Supply Shortage Impacting Local Health Facilities was originally published on 1053rnb.com

