Mike Chandler Looks To Make His “Black Podcasting” App The New Home For The African-American Consumer | Get Up! Exclusive

The growth with African-American’s and podcasting have grown tremendously and many are looking to capitalize. While Apple, Spotify, and other companies look to corner our market, Radio Veteran Mike Chandler is looking to create a destination for the Black consumer with his new app. “Black Podcasting” looks to become “a destination for a wide array of podcasts celebrating Black culture and topics of interest.”

Chandler talks about his new platform and gives tips on how to start your own podcast. He also gives tips on how to monetize your podcast, and the inspiration to start this new endeavor.

You can learn more at BlackPodcasting.com and on Facebook and Instagram

