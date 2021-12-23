Fare-Free CATS Transportation on Christmas Day and New Year’s Day

Charlotte
Charlotte Area Transportation Systems says there will be no fare fees for riders on Christmas Day and New Year’s Day. This includes CATS buses, LYNX Blue Line and CityLYNX Gold Line. The CATS Call Center, Pass Sales and Information Office at the Charlotte Transportation Center (CTC) will be closed from Dec. 24 to Jan. 1. Operation times vary by day. Read the full story here.

