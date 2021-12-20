Charlotte
Charlotte

Charlotte Airport Expecting Thousands of Holiday Travelers

American Airline- Charlotte Douglas International Airport

If you’re using the Charlotte Douglas International Airport to travel this holiday, be sure to arrive a little early. The airport expects to see thousands of holiday travelers over the next two weeks. An estimated 1.4 million passengers are expected to fly out of CLT between Friday, Dec. 17 and Jan. 7. Travelers should prepare for longer lines and crowded security checkpoints.  View the full story here.

