The holidays start this week and we want to make sure we’re keeping our family members safe this year by getting our COVID-19 tests. StarMed Healthcare announced that its west Charlotte location at 4001 Tuckaseegee Road will be open on Christmas Day for COVID-19 testing. They will offer drive-thru COVID-19 testing and antibody therapy from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Dec. 25. The testing and antibody therapy is free with or without insurance. Click here for more information.
StarMed Healthcare – West Charlotte Open Christmas for COVID-19 Testing was originally published on 1053rnb.com
