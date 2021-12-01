Wife Of Clarence Avant, Shot & Killed In Home Robbery

Jacqueline Avant, the wife of music legend and original influencer Clarence Avant, was shot and killed in a home invasion on Tuesday (November 30). The Avants were at their Trousdale Estates home in Beverly Hills when a group of people broke into the home, firing shots and hitting Jacqueline. She was rushed to the hospital where she tragically passed away. Clarence Avant, was just inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. Jacqueline, was the President of the Neighbors of Watts, a support group that focused on child care as well as a member of the Board of Directors of UCLA’s International Student Center. The couple had been married 54 years.