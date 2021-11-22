Mainstream Wins Christian Music Categories At AMAs

Praise 100.9 Featured Video CLOSE

Last night’s American Music Awards crowned the best in music of 2021. In the Christian music categories, mainstream artists finished over Christian artists with their Christian music releases. In the FAVORITE INSPIRATIONAL ARTIST Category, Country music artist and American Idol alum, Carrie Underwood, beat out CAIN, Charlotte’s Elevation Worship, Lauren Daigle and Zach Williams. And in the FAVORITE GOSPEL ARTIST Category, Kanye West bested Kirk Franklin, Koryn Hawthorne, Maverick City Music and Tasha Cobbs Leonard.

Also On Praise 100.9: