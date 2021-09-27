Pfizer Boosters Approved For Meck County

Praise 100.9 Featured Video CLOSE

Over the weekendbMecklenburg County health officials announced that they have been okayed to offer the Pfizer booster to high-risk groups and front-line workers. This includes “anyone whose job puts them at high risk for exposure” – health care workers, grocery store employees and teachers.

People 65 years and older and residents in long-term care settings should receive a booster shot of Pfizer-BioNTech’s COVID-19 vaccine at least 6 months after their Pfizer-BioNTech primary series;

People aged 50 to 64 with certain underlying medical conditions should receive a booster shot of Pfizer-BioNTech’s COVID-19 vaccine at least 6 months after their Pfizer-BioNTech primary series;

People 18 to 49 who are at high risk for severe COVID-19 due to certain underlying medical conditions may receive a booster shot of Pfizer-BioNTech’s COVID-19 vaccine at least 6 months after their Pfizer-BioNTech primary series, based on their individual benefits and risks; and

People aged 18-64 years who are at increased risk for COVID-19 exposure and transmission because of occupational or institutional setting may receive a booster shot of Pfizer-BioNTech’s COVID-19 vaccine at least 6 months after their Pfizer-BioNTech primary series, based on their individual benefits and risks.

The booster should be taken at least six months after the second shot of the initial dose. Booster will be available at primary health care facilities, pharmacies and clinics. Anyone getting the booster will be asked to provide their vaccine card and no appointment is necessary.

