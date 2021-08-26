Charlotte SHOUT Cancelled

CLOSE
Blumenthal Performing Arts and Charlotte Center City Partners has announced that Next month’s Charlotte SHOUT! festival has been postponed to 2022. The cancellation was announced as COVID-19 cases continue to surge in the Charlotte area.
The Charlotte SHOUT! mission is to “curate a sensory feast that weaves together the inspiring talents of internationally acclaimed and locally-grown artists, musicians, chefs, and thought leaders. We present a creative, inclusive, and innovative arts experience through a series of coordinated festival events designed to bring people together.”
