Charlotte SHOUT Cancelled

Blumenthal Performing Arts and Charlotte Center City Partners has announced that Next month’s Charlotte SHOUT! festival has been postponed to 2022. The cancellation was announced as COVID-19 cases continue to surge in the Charlotte area.

The Charlotte SHOUT!  mission is to “curate a sensory feast that weaves together the inspiring talents of internationally acclaimed and locally-grown artists, musicians, chefs, and thought leaders. We present a creative, inclusive, and innovative arts experience through a series of coordinated festival events designed to bring people together.”

