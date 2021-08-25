CMS Starts Today!

Praise 100.9 Featured Video CLOSE

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools students head back to class today, and because of the pandemic and surging delta variant, the district and families are preparing for another year of uncertainty. All students and teachers will be required to wear masks. And though teachers are strongly encouraged to get vaccinated, CMS has not yet mandated the vaccine for employees.

In line with recommendations made by county public health director Gibbie Harris, CMS will eventually hire six COVID-19 response coordinators for the district and coordinate weekly testing for unvaccinated staff.

