Deitrick Haddon joined Willie Moore Jr. for an exclusive virtual meet & greet this month where Haddon opened up about how 2020’s tragedies inspired his “Sick World” single that speaks to the coronavirus pandemic, loss and more. During the virtual event, D Haddy premiered a special acoustic performance of the Zaytoven-produced song and it’s double the power of the original. Check it out below!

Watch: Deitrick Haddon Opens Up About How 2020’s Tragedies Inspired His “Sick World” Single was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

