On January 12th from 11am- 2pm, Livingstone College will host its “Hurt & Hunger Food Drive Initiative” to address the food insecurity in the Salisbury, NC. Boxes of food and $25 Food Lion gift cards will be distributed free to the public on Livingstone College’s campus located at 701 W. Monroe Street, Salisbury, NC. It’s first come, first serve and while supplies last. Click here for more details.
Livingstone College Host “Hurt & Hunger Food Drive Initiative!” was originally published on 1053rnb.com
