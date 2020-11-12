Quarantine Worship: Israel And Adrianne Houghton To Host Virtual Concert [EXCLUSIVE]

Israel and Adrienne Houghton joined us on today on their anniversary to talk about their upcoming event this weekend – The Feels like Home: Quarantine Worship Experience – happening on Nov. 14, 2020.

For more information, visit feelslikehomeconcert.com.

