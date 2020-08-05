CLOSE
Get Up Erica
Watch: Koryn Hawthorne Releases New Single & Video For “Pray”

BET Presents: 2018 Soul Train Awards - Red Carpet & Arrivals

Source: Leon Bennett / Getty

Koryn Hawthorne hopped in her writer’s bag to pen a new song co-written by Troy Taylor, Jeremy Hicks and Daniel Breland called “Pray.”

A press release describes “Pray” as “an encouraging reminder, especially during these unprecedented times, that regardless of circumstance prayer is always a necessity.”

The song comes from her sophomore album, I Am, due this fall 2020. Check out Koryn Hawthorne’s video for “Pray” below…

