Tramaine Hawkins Debuts Remastered Version of “Goin’ Up Yonder” Ft. Erica Campbell & Cast of ‘Greenleaf’



The legendary Tramaine Hawkins called in this week bringing with her the remastered version of her classic song, “Goin’ Up Yonder” featuring Erica Campbell and the cast of Greenleaf. Listen up top!

