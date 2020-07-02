

We are living in some weird times but if you trust God and stand strong, it’ll turn around. Watch GRIFF talk about the courage it takes to push through tough times.

Want news at your fingertips? Text “ERICA” to 52140 to join our club. (Terms and conditions)

SEE ALSO:

Mr. Griffin: God Is In Control [VIDEO]

Mr. Griffin: We Are More Than Conquerers [VIDEO]

Mr. Griffin: Adapting A #JesusMentality [VIDEO]

HEAD BACK TO GETUPERICA.COM

Mr. Griffin: It Takes Courage… Not Sometimes, But All The Time [VIDEO] was originally published on getuperica.com

Also On Praise 100.9: