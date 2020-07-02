God Will Never Leave Nor Forsake Us [VIDEO]

Get Up Erica
| 07.02.20
God’s Word says He will never leave you nor forsake you (Deuteronomy 31:6). Today, we stand on what God spoke to us and operate in faith. Watch Erica Campbell’s prayer up top!

