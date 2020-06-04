Atrium Health will be in the community testing anyone who is experiencing coronavirus symptoms like a cough, fever, shortness of breath and loss of smell and/or taste. No appointment is needed, and walk-ins are welcomed. Today, Thursday, June 4th Atrium Health will be testing from 12 PM until 6 PM at the following locations:
Silver Mount Baptist Church
501 W. Arrowood Road
Charlotte, NC 28217
Today’s Covid-19 Testing Sites In Charlotte, NC! was originally published on 1053rnb.com
