Atrium Health will be in the community testing anyone who is experiencing coronavirus symptoms like a cough, fever, shortness of breath and loss of smell and/or taste. No appointment is needed, and walk-ins are welcomed. Today, Thursday, June 4Atrium Health will be testing from 12 PM until 6 PM at the following locations:

Silver Mount Baptist Church

501 W. Arrowood Road

Charlotte, NC 28217

Today’s Covid-19 Testing Sites In Charlotte, NC! was originally published on 1053rnb.com

