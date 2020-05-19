CLOSE
Video Surfaces Of A Cop Trying To Tase Ahmaud Arbery In 2017

Arbery asked why the police are harassing him. The police officers felt threatened and started to draw there taser guns. 

Recently a video has surfaced of a police officer approaching Ahmaud Arbery for being so-called suspicious. As the police officers asked Admaud what he was doing he replied saying he’s in his car rapping. Shortly after Arbery asked why the police are harassing him. The police officers felt threatened and started to draw there taser guns.

HU Staff: Kecia Gayle @kecia.kae Following the video release of the deadly shooting of Ahmaud Arbery, another clip has surfaced showing Georgia cops bothering the young man three years ago. In the video obtained by The Guardian and released Monday shows police in Georgia attempting to search Ahmaud Arbery’s parked car in 2017. ______________________________________________________________ One officer confronts him and asks what he is doing in the area. Arbery explains that he was just rapping in his car. From there, the officer requests to see his license, which he complies. The clip then jumps to the moment where the officer reaches out for backup which agitates Arbery. The young man proceeded to ask why the officer is bothering him while letting him know that he has nothing on him. ______________________________________________________________ The second officer arrives at the scene and demands to search his Toyota. Arbery repeatedly declines and that’s when the Glynn County officer fires off his stun gun on him. The device clicks loudly, without apparent effect as it malfunctioned. Arbery is then ordered to get down on the ground and he obeys. From there, the officer tells Arbery that the area was known for drug activity. Arbery explains again that he was just only in the area to ”ease his mind” while rapping in the car on his one day off from work. ______________________________________________________________ Read more at hollywoodunlocked.com 📸: Photo Credit: @tmz_tv ______________________________________________________________ If you have a tip or suggestion, or want to talk to us about this story, Text the word “TIP” to 1-310-388-6463!

The Glynn County officers felt bringing out there tasers was the right thing to do since the area they were in was known for “drug activity”

[caption id="attachment_864117" align="alignnone" width="1000"] Source: change.org / other[/caption] Ahmaud Arbery was hunted and gunned down two months ago, but the world is reacting now and wants justice. Amid the COVID-19 global pandemic, folks are taking to the streets, Twitter, Instagram, and Facebook timelines to speak out about the vicious murder of Arbery, who was only guilty of the new crime of jogging while Black in a neighborhood outside Brunswick on February 23. When the video first hit the web, the outrage was instantaneous as people soaked in the visual of Arbery trying to fend off his attacker and who delivered the fatal wounds from the shotgun he tried to wrestle from away from former police officer Gregory McMichael’s son. Celebrities, politicians, and athletes have all sounded off condemning the two white men who hunted down Arbery, who they claimed fit the description of man responsible for home break-ins in their neighborhood. LeBron James, who never bites his tongue, spoke out on Twitter. “We’re literally hunted EVERYDAY/EVERYTIME we step foot outside the comfort of our homes! Can’t even go for a damn jog man! Like WTF man are you kidding me?!?!?!?!?!? No man fr ARE YOU KIDDING ME!!!!! I’m sorry Ahmaud(Rest In Paradise) and my prayers and blessings sent to the heavens above to your family!! #StayWoke #ProfiledCauseWeAreSimplyBlackhttps://twitter.com/KingJames/status/1258156220969398272?s=20 Tap dancing sports FOX Sports analyst Jason Whitlock called out James for his tweet and caught well-deserved heat for his tweet. Anyway, the Hip-Hop community, especially from the city of Atlanta, has been very vocal about Arbery’s death and sharing information about the peaceful protest calling for the arrest of the two men that killed him. Arbery’s birthday is tomorrow, May 8, he would have been 26. Instead, he lost his life doing what he loved. You can peep the reactions below. Rest In Power Ahmaud Arbery. — Photo: change.org / other

