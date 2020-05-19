CLOSE
Today, Krispy Kreme Is Giving Away Free Boxes Of Doughnuts To 2020 Grads!

Today, May 19th, Krispy Kreme is honoring 2020 Grads with a FREE box of the “Graduation Dozen Doughnuts!”  No purchase is necessary.  Any student wishing to score the freebie must be dressed in their graduation cap and gown, or wear their “Class of 2020” gear, such as a T-shirt and hat. So, go grab your free box of doughnuts, Grads.  You deserve it!!  For more updates, follow me at @TheOlympiaDShow.

