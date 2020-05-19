CLOSE
Today’s Covid-19 Testing Sites In Charlotte!

Atrium Health will be in the community testing anyone who is experiencing coronavirus symptoms like a cough, fever, shortness of breath and loss of smell and/or taste. No appointment is needed, and walk-ins are welcomed.  Today, Tuesday, May 19th Atrium Health will be testing from 10 AM until 4 PM at the following locations:

St. Luke Missionary Baptist Church

1600 Norris Ave.

Charlotte, NC 28206

