Rodney “Darkchild” Jerkins Presents “Come Together”

Mega-hit maker Rodney “Darkchild” Jerkins (Michael Jackson, Whitney Houston, Sam Smith, Lady Gaga, Destiny’s Child) Presents The Good News – a host of superstar artists – with the new song and video “Come Together,” released by RCA Inspiration today. The prolific multi-GRAMMY® winning producer/songwriter has banded together with GRAMMY® winning trailblazers and rising stars to inspire hope, comfort, and raise funds supporting pandemic relief efforts globally. Major proceeds from “Come Together” will benefit two organizations delivering relief, the MusiCares® COVID-19 Relief Fund, providing emergency aid to those in the music community affected by the Coronavirus pandemic, and Compassion International, helping children and families in need worldwide with urgent resources including food, medical supplies, and healthcare oversight.

Collectively with 35-plus GRAMMY® wins and 125 GRAMMY® nominations across the artists and songwriters, Jerkins’ upbeat new track features a lineup of heavy-hitters and rising voices in The Good News supergroup, with Kirk Franklin, Lecrae, Fred Hammond, Marvin Sapp, Le’Andria Johnson, a multi-generational family affair of renowned Gospel voices Mary Mary (sisters Erica Campbell, Tina Campbell), mother-daughter duos Karen Clark Sheard, Kierra Sheard, his wife Joy Enriquez and daughter Heavenly Joy, sibling group Shelby 5, and the voices of Tim Bowman Jr., Kelontae Gavin, and newcomer Jac Ross. Produced by Rodney Jerkins, “Come Together” was written by Jerkins in collaboration with (the late) LaShawn “Big Shiz” Daniels, Jazz Nixon, and Lecrae.

–via press release

