Faith Walking: Covered By The Blood [VIDEO]

There is power in the blood of Jesus and everything we have truly belongs to Him. Will you surrender?

Pulling inspiration from Exodus 12:13, Erica Campbell tells the story of a Christian woman today whose prayer over her son worked instantly. Take a listen up top and read the Exodus verse below!

Exodus 12:13 “The blood will be a sign for you on the houses where you are, and when I see the blood, I will pass over you. No destructive plague will touch you when I strike Egypt.”

